George O'Bryan George O'Bryan, 97, of Red Bud, Illinois, passed away at 3:10 am, Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Red Bud Regional Hospital, Red Bud, Illinois. He was born to the late Thomas L and Mary Ann (nee Ervin) O'Bryan on March 23, 1922 in Blue Mound, Illinois. He was married to Joyce O'Dell on September 7, 1957; she preceded him in death on August 7, 2011. He had been the office supervisor for Illinois Power in Baldwin, Illinois for 32 years. He was a member of St. Peter United Church of Christ in Red Bud, Illinois, V.F.W. Post # 6632 in Red Bud and the 12th Armour Division Association. He was an avid St. Louis Cardinals and University of Illinois fan. He enjoyed playing the organ and harmonica. George and Joyce were one of the founding member of the North County Country Club. George also wrote a column in the Hellcat News for the 66th Army Infantry Division for many years. He was a WWII Army Veteran. George was a P.O.W during the war and a recipient of the Bronze Star and Combat Infantry Badge. Survivors include 2 children Dennis (Regan) O'BryanBurlington, WV, Kelly (Rex) Roehrkasse Red Bud, IL; 4 Grandchildren Jeanine (John) Henderson, Patti O'Bryan, Rhonda and Matthew Tustian; 3 Great Grandchildren Ethan & Ella Henderson and Landon O'Bryan; along with a host of Nieces, Nephews, Cousins and Friends. Preceded in death by Parents, Wife, 1 Son Terry O'Bryan and 5 Siblings Juanita Ross, Dorothy Rees, Thomas O'Bryan, Mary Lou Rafferty and Margaret O'Bryan. Memorials may be made to 12th Armour Division Museum and St. Peter United Church of Christ, Red Bud, Illinois. Visitation: Will be held held be from 4:00 pm 8:00 pm on Monday and again on Tuesday from 11:00 am -1:00 pm both at Pechacek Funeral Homes, Red Bud, Illinois. Service: Service will follow the Tuesday visitation at the funeral home. Burial at St. Peter United Church of Christ Cemetery Red Bud,, Illinois Pechacek Funeral Home
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jan. 12, 2020