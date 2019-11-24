|
|
George Osborn George Edward Osborn, Jr., devoted husband, father and grandfather, passed away on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 and at no surprise to anyone, he fought it until the very end. George was born on February 21, 1929 in Caseyville, IL to George E. Osborn, Sr. and Cecelia (nee Burrelsmann) Osborn. He was a 1947 graduate of Collinsville High School. George's family established Osborn Cleaners in Collinsville and he was frequently found working there doing various jobs. George married his love, Catherine "Kitty" (nee Molla) Osborn on February 4, 1950. In 1952 George was drafted in the Korean War Conflict, where he served for two years earning the rank of Sergeant before he was discharged in 1954. Together they welcomed three children - daughter, Cindy and two sons, Joe and Don. George was a well known local builder, developer and apartment owner. He built his first home before he entered the service and after settling in Collinsville, he began his construction career. In his early years, he partnered with friend and fellow developer, Roy Wittmann, to develop Country Village Estates in Troy, IL. He later partnered with his sons to develop more properties in our area. He was a member and officer of the Madison County Home Builders Association, a board member of Gaslight Bath & Tennis Club, and a member of S.S. Peter & Paul Catholic Church. George was an avid boater. He built his first boat before he was married and continued boating throughout this life. His favorite times were camping and boating with friends and family at Lake of the Ozarks. As long as he was physically able, you could always depend on a boat ride with George. He was preceded in death by his parents, George Sr. and Cecelia Osborn; brother, Alvin J. Osborn, granddaughter, Julie A. Osborn; and brother-in-law, Harold Holmes. Surviving are his wife of 69 years, Catherine "Kitty" Osborn; his children: Cynthia (Stacey) Rogers, Joseph (Kim) Osborn, Donald (Mary) Osborn; grandchildren: Ashley (Andrew) Busse, Melissa Rogers, Scott (Brooke) Osborn, Kayla (Shawn) Hartmann, Kelsey (Kyle) Perkins, Cade Osborn, Cody Osborn; 9 great-grandchildren; sister, Mary "Sue" C. Holmes; and numerous nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to S.S. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Vitas Hospice or St. John's Community Care and will be received at the funeral home. Condolences barrywilsonfuneralhome.com Service: Memorial visitation will be 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 24, 2019 at Barry Wilson Funeral Home, Maryville, IL and 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Monday, November 25, 2019 at S.S. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Collinsville, IL. Memorial mass will be at 10:30 a.m. with Father John Beveridge celebrant. Burial will be in S.S. Peter & Paul Catholic Cemetery, Collinsville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Nov. 24, 2019