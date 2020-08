Or Copy this URL to Share

ZIEBOLD - George P. Ziebold, 94, of Waterloo, IL, died August 25, 2020, in St. Louis, MO. He was born July 3, 1926, in St. Louis, MO. Visitation 2-7pm Sunday, August 30, 2020 at Quernheim Funeral Home and again from 8-9:30am Monday at Quernheim Funeral Home. Funeral Mass 10am Monday, August 31, 2020 at SS Peter & Paul Church in Waterloo, IL. Interment at SS Peter & Paul Cemetery in Waterloo, IL Arrangements handled by Quernheim Funeral Home.



