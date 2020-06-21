George R. Esterly George R. Esterly of Green Valley, AZ, and formerly of Bellville, IL, passed away on June 16, 2020. He was born February 19, 1931, in Carthage, MO to Dr. George B. and Louise Esterly and was the eldest of their 4 children. He is preceded in death by his parents, wife Judy, daughter Ellen and two sisters Mary Louise Smerdon and Virginia May Larson. He is survived by his brother, William Esterly; daughter, Jan Herzog and her husband Mitch Herzog, grandchildren Peter, Andrew and Sarah, and a beloved friend and soulmate Helen Russo. After High School George received a BS from Southwest Missouri State University and a MS from Trinity University. George served as a Psychologist in the United States Air Force from 1952 to 1956. Following his time in the service George worked as a high school Guidance Counselor at Belleville Township High School. Following his retirement from the high school he became a certified financial advisor. Since moving to Green Valley George had been active in community activities. He volunteered at the White Elephant and the Sahuarita/Green Valley Chamber of commerce. He was a member of the United Methodist Church of Green Valley. May God bless the memory of George R Esterly. Donations may be made in George Esterly's memory to the Salvation Army and the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona



