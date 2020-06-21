George R. Esterly
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
George R. Esterly George R. Esterly of Green Valley, AZ, and formerly of Bellville, IL, passed away on June 16, 2020. He was born February 19, 1931, in Carthage, MO to Dr. George B. and Louise Esterly and was the eldest of their 4 children. He is preceded in death by his parents, wife Judy, daughter Ellen and two sisters Mary Louise Smerdon and Virginia May Larson. He is survived by his brother, William Esterly; daughter, Jan Herzog and her husband Mitch Herzog, grandchildren Peter, Andrew and Sarah, and a beloved friend and soulmate Helen Russo. After High School George received a BS from Southwest Missouri State University and a MS from Trinity University. George served as a Psychologist in the United States Air Force from 1952 to 1956. Following his time in the service George worked as a high school Guidance Counselor at Belleville Township High School. Following his retirement from the high school he became a certified financial advisor. Since moving to Green Valley George had been active in community activities. He volunteered at the White Elephant and the Sahuarita/Green Valley Chamber of commerce. He was a member of the United Methodist Church of Green Valley. May God bless the memory of George R Esterly. Donations may be made in George Esterly's memory to the Salvation Army and the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved