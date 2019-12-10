|
REINHARDT - Dr. George Reinhardt passed away peacefully on December 1, 2019 in Naples, Florida, at the age of 81. A memorial service will be held Saturday, December 14 at 10:30 a.m. at the Styninger Funeral Home in Nashville. Immediately after the service, abrief graveside ceremony and interment will follow at the Trinity Lutheran Cemetery where military rites will be accorded by the Nashville American Legion Post #110. Arrangements handled by Styninger Funeral Home
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Dec. 10, 2019