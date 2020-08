Or Copy this URL to Share

SHAW - George B Shaw, age 79 of Greenville, IL, died Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at his residence in rural Greenville, IL. Funeral services will be at 1:30 PM on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at Greene Cemetery in Pocahontas, IL. Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.



