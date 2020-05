Or Copy this URL to Share

SHEVLIN - George Patrick Shevlin, age 87, of Glen Carbon, IL, passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020 at his home. He was born on May 21, 1932 in East St. Louis, IL. George requested to be cremated and to have no formal services. Arrangements handled by Irwin Chapel



