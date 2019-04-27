George Lewis Swalley George Lewis Swalley, 82, of Caseyville, IL, born, April 9, 1937, in East St Louis, IL, passed away, Monday, April 22, 2019 in at Evelyn's House in Creve Coeur, MO. George was a devoted and dedicated family man. He married the love of his life, Carol Kusior, on June 13, 1959. This union brought 2 children; Debra and Donna. George worked as a welder at American Steel in Granite City, and was also a member of the United Steelworkers Local 1899. He went on to work as a laborer for another 20 years, before retiring, at the Local 100 in East St. Louis. He enjoyed taking camping trips with his family, tending to his yard, barbequing, and being outdoors. He most precious memories were those spent with his family, especially his grandson. He was a loving husband, dad, grandpa, brother, uncle, and friend. He will truly be missed by all who knew and loved him. He was preceded in death by his parents: Carter and Alpha (nee Meng) Swalley, and his siblings: William "Curly" Swalley, Raymond Swalley, and Cassie "Skeets" Lutz. Surviving him are his loving wife of almost 60 years, Carol Swalley (nee Kusior), his daughters: Debra (Kevin) Balentine, and Donna Elmore, one grandson, Bryce Elmore (Breanna Alexander), his siblings: Darlene Zagroba, Alpha "Jon" Thomas, Byron "Pete" (Sandy) Swalley, Marshall "Dobe" (Dana) Swalley, and Vernon "Pud" (Theresa) Swalley, and a number of dear relatives and friends. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make a charitable contribution in honor of George may do so by donating to Saint Stephen's Catholic Church and/or Evelyn's House. Additional memories and condolences may be made online at www.lakeviewfuneralhm.com Visitation: Friends and family may visit from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm, Sunday, April 28, 2019, at Lake View Funeral Home. 5000 N Illinois Street, Fairview Heights IL, 62208. There will be an additional visitation held at Lake View the following day, from 9:00 am until 10:30 am, Monday, April 29, 2019. Funeral Service: A Funeral Mass will be held following the visitation and precession at 11:00 am, at Saint Stephen's Catholic Church. 901 S Main Street Caseyville IL, 62232. Interment will follow at Lake View Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Fairview Heights, IL.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 27, 2019