George Thompson George E. Thompson, Jr., age 91, born March 6, 1929 in East St. Louis, passed away Monday, June 15, 2020 at Brightly Senior Living, Mascoutah, Ill. George lived in O'Fallon for many years and served as a past City alderman and worked as a union plumber. He was a former Jaycee and member of the Knights of Columbus. He spent his retirement years in Wildwood, Florida, where he enjoyed golfing and volunteering with his wife as the chief cook at the local soup kitchen. He moved back to the area in 2016. George served in the US Navy and was a member of the local Korean War Veterans Association. He was preceded in death by his parents George E. and Dorothy, nee Jackson, Thompson, Sr., his wife Margaret; and his former wife Helen Hollansworth. Surviving are his children Tommy G. (Becky) Thompson of Mascoutah, Ill., and Toni Lynn Thompson of Tampa, Fla..; step-children Robert (Charla) Morton of O'Fallon, Beverly Ann (partner Rick Wallace) Costello of Wentzville, Mo., Randy (Shirley) Morton of Westfield, Ind., many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and several great-great grandchildren; and nieces and nephews. Also surviving are his sisters Norma Nowotny and Pat Doherty. Donations may be made to Family Hospice and will be accepted at the funeral home. Online remembrances may be shared at www.wfh-ofallon.com . Visitation: The family will receive friends from 5:00 8:00 pm, Friday, June 19, 2020 at Wolfersberger Funeral Home. (Admittance is limited to ten visitors at a time.) Funeral: A private funeral service will be held Saturday morning, June 20, 2020 at the funeral home, with Pastor Vern Lintvedt officiating. Friends are welcome to join at a Graveside Service with military honors at 10:30 am at O'Fallon City Cemetery, O'Fallon, Ill. Wolfersberger Funeral Home, O'Fallon, Ill.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jun. 17, 2020.