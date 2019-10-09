|
TUTTLE- George E. Tuttle, 79 yrs., of Waterloo, IL, passed away on Monday, October 7, 2019 at Oak Hill Care Center in Waterloo, IL. Visitation will be on Thursday, October 10, 2019, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm, and on Friday, October 11, 9:00 am - 10:00 am, at Bethany United Methodist Church, Columbia, IL. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, October 11, 10:00 am, at the church. Interment in the Kolmer Memorial Cemetery, Waterloo, IL. Lawlor Funeral Home, Columbia, IL
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 9, 2019