George Wolfe George Glenn Wolfe, 72, of Granite City passed away Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at Rosewood Care Center in Edwardsville. He was born January 7, 1947 in Granite City. He married Donna Brown, February 11, 1982 in Granite City. George served his Country in the United States Navy. He deployed with the Seabees in Vietnam. He is survived by his wife, Donna Wolfe; four children, Leigh (Dave) Knogl, Maureen Wolfe, Glenn Wolfe and George (Kim) Wolfe; four step children, Shari Kindle, Jeff (Sherri) Easley, Cassie (Brian) Bernasco and Angela Brown; twelve grandchildren; one great grandchild; sister, Cindi Blackford and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Glenn A. Wolfe: mother, Ginny (McNickle) Wolfe and sister, Carol Farnsworth. Online guestbook available at www.wojstrom.com. Visitation: Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services at noon Friday, August 30, 2019 at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City. Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 29, 2019