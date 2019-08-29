Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory
3939 Lake Drive
Granite City, IL 62040
(618) 931- 3939
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory
3939 Lake Drive
Granite City, IL 62040
View Map
Service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
12:00 PM
Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory
3939 Lake Drive
Granite City, IL 62040
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for George Wolfe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Wolfe


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George Wolfe Obituary
George Wolfe George Glenn Wolfe, 72, of Granite City passed away Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at Rosewood Care Center in Edwardsville. He was born January 7, 1947 in Granite City. He married Donna Brown, February 11, 1982 in Granite City. George served his Country in the United States Navy. He deployed with the Seabees in Vietnam. He is survived by his wife, Donna Wolfe; four children, Leigh (Dave) Knogl, Maureen Wolfe, Glenn Wolfe and George (Kim) Wolfe; four step children, Shari Kindle, Jeff (Sherri) Easley, Cassie (Brian) Bernasco and Angela Brown; twelve grandchildren; one great grandchild; sister, Cindi Blackford and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Glenn A. Wolfe: mother, Ginny (McNickle) Wolfe and sister, Carol Farnsworth. Online guestbook available at www.wojstrom.com. Visitation: Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services at noon Friday, August 30, 2019 at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City. Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now