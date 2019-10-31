|
George Ziegler George W. Ziegler, 87, of Waterloo, IL, died October 29, 2019, in St. Louis, MO. He was born March 21, 1932, in St. Louis, MO. He is survived by his children Pat (Jim) Hall, Laura (Mark) Blevins, Linda Zinselmeier, and Tim (Leah) Ziegler; grandchildren Kristin (Steve) Chapman, Amy (Kris) Gebke, Denise (Chris) Garrett, Kaitlyn Creamer, Joseph Hernandez, Matt Blevins, Dustin (Meenez) Shaffer, Tyler Ziegler, and John Ziegler; great grandchildren Caleb, Mya, Nora and Will Gebke, Jackson Chapman, Dylan and Rylan Shaffer, and Alex and Cole Garrett; sister-in-law Beulah Lasley; nieces; nephews; cousins; and many friends. George is preceded in death by his wife Cynthia Ziegler nee Lasley; parents George W. and Cecelia Ziegler nee Kammer; and sister Celie Rehmer. He was a member of St. Paul UCC, Kaskaskia Trail Chorus, Life member of Metzger-Crook Post #6504, retired Machinist Local #41 District 9 (55+ years), and Waterloo IOOF #27. As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: Kaskaskia Trail Chorus Scholarship Fund or Metzger Crook Post 6504. Visitation: Will be held from 4 PM to 8 PM Friday, November 1, 2019 at Quernheim Funeral Home and again from 9 AM until time of service Saturday at St. Paul United Church of Christ. Service: Will be held at 10 AM Saturday, November 2, 2019 at St. Paul United Church of Christ in Waterloo, IL Pastor Michael Southcombe officiating Interment at Kolmer Memorial Cemetery in Waterloo, IL. Quernheim Funeral Home
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 31, 2019