Georgette Skelton

SKELTON- Georgette Marie Skelton, age 84 of Collinsville, IL, born May 27, 1936 in St. Louis, MO, passed away on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, IL. Visitation will be 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Monday, June 15, 2020 at Barry Wilson Funeral Home, Maryville, IL. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. following the visitation at the funeral home with Father John Beveridge and Rev. Jim Donahue officiating. Burial will be in St. John Cemetery, Collinsville, IL.



