Georgia A. Halasey
October 12, 2020
Lebanon, Illinois - Georgia A. Halasey, age 79, of Lebanon, died at 4:10 a.m. Monday, October 12, 2020 surrounded by her family.
She was born November 10, 1940 in East St. Louis, Illinois, the daughter of the late George and Irene (Rampenthal) McAdams. She married Michael P. Halasey on September 21, 1963. He preceded her in death in 2010. She was also preceded in death by, brothers-in-law Joseph Beljanski, Bill Caraway, Ed Gregorich, and Deacon Halasey as well as sister-in-law Eileen Halasey.
Surviving are six children: Michael P. (Carrie) Halasey, Jr. of New Athens, Illinois, Michelle (Mike) Haas of Mascoutah, Illinois, Gary (Vanessi) Halasey of Belleville, Illinois, Jody (Scott) Broaddus of Mulberry Grove, Illinois, George (Denise) Halasey of Lee's Summit, Missouri and Tina M. (Kurt) Litteken of Trenton, Illinois; nineteen grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and one sister, Sandra (Clarence) Goebel, sisters-in-law Joann Gregorich, Jean Shepheard, Doris Ann Caraway and Kathleen Beljanski, along with many beloved nieces and nephews.
Georgia was a homemaker. She also owned and operated Poverty Hollow Antiques in Lebanon. She enjoyed antiquing, baking, traveling, bingo and not staying home.
According to her wishes, her remains will be cremated. Her ashes will be interred at St. Joseph Cemetery in Lebanon in a private service.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent in Georgia's name to LMM Food Pantry, 1088 E. Dee St, Lebanon, IL 62254.
Condolences/Memories/Stories may be posted at almermemorialservices.com