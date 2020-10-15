1/1
Georgia A. Halasey
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Georgia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Georgia A. Halasey
October 12, 2020
Lebanon, Illinois - Georgia A. Halasey, age 79, of Lebanon, died at 4:10 a.m. Monday, October 12, 2020 surrounded by her family.
She was born November 10, 1940 in East St. Louis, Illinois, the daughter of the late George and Irene (Rampenthal) McAdams. She married Michael P. Halasey on September 21, 1963. He preceded her in death in 2010. She was also preceded in death by, brothers-in-law Joseph Beljanski, Bill Caraway, Ed Gregorich, and Deacon Halasey as well as sister-in-law Eileen Halasey.
Surviving are six children: Michael P. (Carrie) Halasey, Jr. of New Athens, Illinois, Michelle (Mike) Haas of Mascoutah, Illinois, Gary (Vanessi) Halasey of Belleville, Illinois, Jody (Scott) Broaddus of Mulberry Grove, Illinois, George (Denise) Halasey of Lee's Summit, Missouri and Tina M. (Kurt) Litteken of Trenton, Illinois; nineteen grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and one sister, Sandra (Clarence) Goebel, sisters-in-law Joann Gregorich, Jean Shepheard, Doris Ann Caraway and Kathleen Beljanski, along with many beloved nieces and nephews.
Georgia was a homemaker. She also owned and operated Poverty Hollow Antiques in Lebanon. She enjoyed antiquing, baking, traveling, bingo and not staying home.
According to her wishes, her remains will be cremated. Her ashes will be interred at St. Joseph Cemetery in Lebanon in a private service.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent in Georgia's name to LMM Food Pantry, 1088 E. Dee St, Lebanon, IL 62254.
Condolences/Memories/Stories may be posted at almermemorialservices.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kalmer Memorial Services
8638 US Hwy 50
Lebanon, IL 62254
(618) 622-4900
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Belleville News-Democrat

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved