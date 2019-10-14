|
BERMES - Georgia Lou (St. Cin) Bermes 85, passed away Friday October 11, 2019. Visitation 4 to 7 pm Wednesday October 16, 2019 at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 am Thursday October 17, 2019 at St. Ambrose Catholic Church. Inurnment will be held at 10 am Monday October 21, 2019 at St. Patrick's Cemetery in Godfrey. Arrangements handled by Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 14, 2019