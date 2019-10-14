Home

Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Homes & Crematory
1313 W Delmar Ave
Godfrey, IL 62035
(618) 466-3573
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
7:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Ambrose Catholic Church
Inurnment
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Patrick's Cemetery
Godfrey, IL
Georgia Bermes Obituary
BERMES - Georgia Lou (St. Cin) Bermes 85, passed away Friday October 11, 2019. Visitation 4 to 7 pm Wednesday October 16, 2019 at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 am Thursday October 17, 2019 at St. Ambrose Catholic Church. Inurnment will be held at 10 am Monday October 21, 2019 at St. Patrick's Cemetery in Godfrey. Arrangements handled by Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 14, 2019
