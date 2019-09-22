|
Georgia Fries Georgia Ann Fries, nee Dugan, 81, of Waterloo, Illinois, died September 16, 2019, in Waterloo, IL. She was born November 27, 1937, in Waterloo, IL. She is survived by her children Barbara (Dennis) Markham, William (fiance Linda) Fries Sr., and John (Rita) Fries; grandchildren Jesse (Jesse) Markham, Elias (Rebekah) Markham, William Fries Jr., Wade Fries, Laura (Scott) Gross, and Kelly (David) Zellerman; great grandchildren Wyatt, Nola, Amelia, Stella, Nora, Carter, and Layla; sister Mary Lou Draude; brother Joseph Dugan; nieces; nephew; and cousins. She is preceded in death by her husband Harold Henry Fries; parents Edward Robert & Ida Mary (nee Hornung) Dugan; and brothers Raymond and Edward Dugan. She was a member of SS Peter & Paul Church - Waterloo, Waterloo VFW Ladies Auxiliary,and retired from Dugan's Circle Station & Dugan's Woodworking & Painting. As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to Waterloo VFW. Memorial Mass: Will be held at 10a Saturday, October 12, 2019 at SS Peter & Paul Church in Waterloo, IL Father Osang Idagbo C.M. officiating Celebration of Life: Will be held at 1 PM until 5 PM Sunday, October 27, 2019 at Waterloo VFW 406 Veterans Drive, Waterloo, IL 62298. Quernheim Funeral Home
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sept. 22, 2019