|
|
Georgia LaRue Georgia Anne LaRue, age 73, of Granite City, IL, passed away on Thursday, October 10, 2019, at her home with her loving family by her side. Georgia was born on June 14, 1946, in Granite City, IL, the oldest of three children to the late George D. Lee and Bertha K. (Spangler) Lee. On December 29, 1962, Georgia Lee married Edward Lee LaRue, the love of her life, in Granite City, IL. Georgia was an active member of Grace Baptist Church. She worked as a driver and teacher for Happy Days Daycare. She also worked as a CNA at St. Elizabeth Home Health Care Unit. Georgia was involved in Cub Scouts, Boy Scouts and Junior Achievement. She enjoyed traveling, camping and making hand crafts. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family, especially with her grandchildren, whom she adored. Georgia loved life, she loved to laugh, but most of all she loved her family. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her. In addition to her parents, Georgia was preceded in death by a grandson, two infant nieces, and a sister-in-law. She is survived by her devoted husband of fifty-six years, Edward LaRue Sr., of Granite City, IL; loving children, Edward (Cathy) LaRue Jr., of High Ridge, MO, Scott (Janetta) LaRue of Granite City, IL and Sheila Hobbs of Collinsville, IL; dear brothers, Murl (Jon) Lee of St. Louis, MO and Charles Lee of Granite City, IL; proud grandmother to nine grandchildren, ten great grandchildren and two great-great- grandchildren; numerous foster grandchildren; nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to BJC Hospice of Alton, IL. Donations will be accepted at the funeral chapel. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.irwinchapel.com. Visitation: will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Monday, October 14, 2019, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road, Granite City, IL. Funeral: In celebration of her life, funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at Irwin Chapel, Granite City, IL. Georgia will be laid to rest at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, MO.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 12, 2019