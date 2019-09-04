Home

Georgia Niederecker Georgia Lee Niederecker, nee Cavallo, 90, of Waterloo, IL, died August 30, 2019, in Waterloo, IL. She was born November 22, 1928, in Collinsville, IL. She is survived by her children Nancy Niederecker, Jan Heizer, and Paula Niederecker (Linda Heuer); grandchildren Adam (Kacie) Maxwell and Megan (Brian) Bocek; great grandchildren Rouxlin, Shelby, Briella,and Nola; brother Allan (Mary) Weil; sisters Carol (Mike) Snodgrass and Shirley Meinkoth; nieces; nephews; and cousins. She is preceded in death by her parents Otto and Louise Weil. Georgia was a member of St. Paul UCC - Waterloo, retired from St. Elizabeth Hospital - Belleville (physical therapist), and was a volunteer at Oak Hill and St. Paul UCC. As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: Backstoppers Service: No Services will be held. Quernheim Funeral Home
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sept. 4, 2019
