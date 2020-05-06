Georgia Price
PRICE - Georgia L. Price, age 91, of Alton, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family. A carcade visitation will be held Friday May 8, 2020 from 10:00 am until 1:00 pm at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey. A private prayer service will follow. Burial St. Patrick Cemetery in Godfrey. Arrangements handled by Elias Kallal and Schaaf

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
8
Visitation
10:00 - 1:00 PM
Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Homes & Crematory
Prayer Service
Funeral services provided by
Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Homes & Crematory
1313 W Delmar Ave
Godfrey, IL 62035
(618) 466-3573
