PRICE - Georgia L. Price, age 91, of Alton, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family. A carcade visitation will be held Friday May 8, 2020 from 10:00 am until 1:00 pm at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey. A private prayer service will follow. Burial St. Patrick Cemetery in Godfrey. Arrangements handled by Elias Kallal and Schaaf
