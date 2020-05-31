Gerald Beyersdorfer Gerald "Jerry" Lee Beyersdorfer, 81, of Claremont, NC, passed away, surrounded by his loving family, after a brief illness at Frye Regional Medical Center in Hickory, NC on May 27, 2020. Born in St. Louis, MO on October 27, 1938, he was preceded in death by his father, Charles Beyersdorfer Sr. and his mother, Julia (nee Skrabacz) Beyersdorfer. He attended Christian Brothers College Military High School in St. Louis and graduated from St. Louis University. He and his wife, Patricia, were high school sweethearts and would have celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on July 4th. During their years together, they were blessed with a son and a daughter. He was Grandpa Jerry and PawPaw to his grandchildren and great-grandsons. He was an accomplished businessperson and retired as an owner-franchiser of Baskin Robbins in Hickory. He served as past President of the Lake Hickory Rotary Club and was a Paul Harris Fellow. He was also a First Degree Member of the Knights of Columbus and a member of St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Hickory. He and Pat enjoyed their retirement vacationing in Sunset Beach NC. Shopping at the local flea markets was a hobby, along with working daily in his yard and feeding the birds. He also was a student of presidential history and an avid St. Louis Cardinals and Carolina Panthers fan. Jerry is survived by his wife, Pat, son Jeffrey of Phoenix, AZ, daughter Cynthia Wagstaff (Ken) of Delanco, NJ, grandsons Hayes Beyersdorfer of Los Angeles, Spencer Beyersdorfer of Chicago, Lucas Wagstaff of Delanco, NJ, granddaughters Ragan Capozzoli (Gia) of Palmyra, NJ and Wynne Beyersdorfer of Phoenix and St. Louis, great-grandsons, Bryson and Maxwell Cicali. He's also survived by his brother, Charles Beyersdorfer Jr (Mary Kay) and in-laws Sylvia and Gary Berutti, and numerous nieces, nephews, other family members, special friends and neighbors. The family wishes to thank his caregivers at Trinity Ridge Center and Frye Regional Medical Center. Memorials may be made to Lake Hickory Rotary Club, P.O. Box 9104, Hickory, NC, 28603 for their Scholarship Program or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Due to COVID-19, a memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Kassly Mortuary in Fairview Heights, Ill will be serving the family and online condolences may be offered at www.kasslyfuneral.com.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 31, 2020.