Gerald Clarence Riechmann Gerald Clarence Riechmann, age 95, of Mount Vernon, Illinois, passed away at 3:23 P.M. on Monday, September 28, 2020, at Lavender Ridge Dignified Memory Care in Mount Vernon, Illinois. He was born on March 2, 1925, in Centralia, Illinois, the son of Ferdinand and Martha (Oestreich) Riechmann. Mr. Riechmann began his career in education as a math teacher and basketball coach at an elementary school in O'Fallon, Illinois. He was then a math teacher and school counselor until he retired in 1980 from Wirth Junior High School in Cahokia, Illinois. Mr. Riechmann was a member of Veteran of Foreign Wars Post 8677 in Fairview Heights, Illinois. He was a V.F.W. Chaplain from 1999 to 2000 and from 2001 to 2002. He was a member of Veteran of Foreign Wars Post 5691 in Collinsville, Illinois, where he carried the U.S. Flag for many years in the Collinsville Veteran's parades. He was a member of the Saint Louis Gateway Chapter Veterans of the Battle of the Bulge. Mr. Riechmann was a member of the Illinois Teacher's Retirement Group. During his teaching years, he toured the United States and Mexico earning certificates in the Division of Educational Travel. As a member of the Cahokia Federation of Teachers, he and fellow teachers participated in the 1976 union picketing strike, and when the police intervened with this strike, he and many of his pals fled to neighboring states. In his spare time, he wrote articles for the Belleville News Democrat. Graveside Services for Mr. Gerald Clarence Riechmann will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, October 3, 2020, at Hillcrest Memorial Park near Centralia, Illinois with Pastor Beverly Kahle officiating. Friends are asked to go directly to the cemetery on Saturday. Military Honors will be accorded by Centralia V.F.W. Post 2055 and American Legion Post 446. The family asks those who are attending to please be mindful of social distancing, wear a mask, and take any health precautions necessary to ensure a healthy environment. Interment will follow in Hillcrest Memorial Park near Centralia, Illinois. There will be a private Family Gathering at the Moran Queen-Boggs Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Mr. Riechmann's honor to Marion VA Medical Center in Marion, Illinois and may be received by the Moran Queen-Boggs Funeral Home at 134 South Elm Street in Centralia, Illinois. Please view the online obituary, send condolences or share memories with Mr. Riechmann's family at www.moranfuneralhome.net
