DAVINROY - Gerald L. Davinroy, age 77 of rural Pocahontas, IL, died Sunday, June 07, 2020, at Alhambra Care Center in Alhambra, IL. Graveside funeral services and interment will be at 10:30 AM on Monday, June 15, 2020, at Holy Cross Cemetery in Fairview Heights, IL. Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.



