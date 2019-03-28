Gerald Lee "Jerry" DeBoer Gerald DeBoer, 87, of Fairview Heights, IL, born August 16, 1931 in Pekin, Illinois, passed away, Monday, March 25, 2019 at home surrounded by family. Jerry proudly served his country in the United States Navy. He worked in the banking industry in Chicago for many years. He was an avid reader and enjoyed listening to classical music. He had an eye for creativity and always appreciated art. He will be truly missed by all who knew him. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Dorothy, nee Wepner, DeBoer; and his brother-in-law, Robert Bowlby. Surviving to cherish his memory are his husband, Jeffrey R. Anderson, of Fairview Heights, Illinois, his sister, Doris "Dody" Bowlby, of Belleville, Illinois, and three nephews, Rod (Cathy) Bowlby, Rick (David Cairns) Bowlby, and Brett Bowlby; and many other relatives and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to Heartland Hospice, the , or the . Condolences may also be expressed online at www.valhallagardensandfuneralhome.com. Visitation: Friends may call from 12 noon to 2 p.m., Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Valhalla Gaerdner Holten Funeral Home, Belleville, Illinois. Funeral: A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, March 30, 2019 at the funeral home with Rev. Joe Scheets officiating. Inurnment will be held privately in Valhalla Gardens of Memory, Belleville, Illinois.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary