Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lake View Funeral Home
5000 North Illinois Street
Fairview Heights, IL 62208
(618) 233-7200
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Lake View Funeral Home
5000 North Illinois Street
Fairview Heights, IL 62208
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Lake View Funeral Home
5000 North Illinois Street
Fairview Heights, IL 62208
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
4:00 PM
Lake View Funeral Home
5000 North Illinois Street
Fairview Heights, IL 62208
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald DeHart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald DeHart


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gerald DeHart Obituary
Gerald DeHart Gerald DeHart, age 86, of Nokomis, Fla., formerly of Belleville, passed away on July 20, 2019, at the Sarasota Hospice House. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Marjorie, nee Rongey, DeHart, and a son Scott (Anna Maria) DeHart. Survivors also include a niece and three nephews. Gerald was born Aug. 31, 1932, in East St. Louis, a son of Carlin F. and Frances, nee Mitchell, DeHart. Gerald is also survived by his Uncle, Ivan DeHart. He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother Harold in infancy, a brother and sister-in-law Carroll and Dixie DeHart, and nephews Michael and Brian DeHart. Gerald was a life member of Belleville Masonic Lodge #24, Scottish Rite, Shriners and Eastern Star. Memorial donations are appreciated to First Baptist Church of Freeburg or St Louis Shriners Hospital. Visitation: is from 5-9 pm. Saturday, July 27, at Lake View Funeral Home, 5000 N. Illinois St. Fairview Heights and from 3-4 pm Sunday, July 28, 2019 Funeral: service begins at 4 pm, with a reception to follow. Private Interment will take place in Lake View Memorial Gardens.
logo

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on July 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lake View Funeral Home
Download Now