Gerald DeHart Gerald DeHart, age 86, of Nokomis, Fla., formerly of Belleville, passed away on July 20, 2019, at the Sarasota Hospice House. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Marjorie, nee Rongey, DeHart, and a son Scott (Anna Maria) DeHart. Survivors also include a niece and three nephews. Gerald was born Aug. 31, 1932, in East St. Louis, a son of Carlin F. and Frances, nee Mitchell, DeHart. Gerald is also survived by his Uncle, Ivan DeHart. He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother Harold in infancy, a brother and sister-in-law Carroll and Dixie DeHart, and nephews Michael and Brian DeHart. Gerald was a life member of Belleville Masonic Lodge #24, Scottish Rite, Shriners and Eastern Star. Memorial donations are appreciated to First Baptist Church of Freeburg or St Louis Shriners Hospital. Visitation: is from 5-9 pm. Saturday, July 27, at Lake View Funeral Home, 5000 N. Illinois St. Fairview Heights and from 3-4 pm Sunday, July 28, 2019 Funeral: service begins at 4 pm, with a reception to follow. Private Interment will take place in Lake View Memorial Gardens.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on July 25, 2019