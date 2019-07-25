|
Gerald Faughn Gerald A. Faughn, age 82, of Belleville, IL, born on April 22, 1937 in Metropolis, IL died on Monday, July 22, 2019 at his residence in Belleville, IL. Gerald was a United States Army National Guard Veteran, a retired electrician, and a member of the IBEW Local #309 in Collinsville, IL for over 55 years. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Verna Faughn of Metropolis, IL; and his brother Richard Faughn of Tampa, FL. Gerald is survived by his son, Kelly (Carrie) Faughn, of Swansea, IL; and his grandchildren, Logan and Karlie Faughn. Gerald will be deeply missed by his extended family. Condolences may be expressed online to the family at www.kasslyfuneral.com Visitation: will be held on Friday, July 26, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL. Funeral: service will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL with Pastor Hal Santos officiating. Interment will be held in Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on July 25, 2019