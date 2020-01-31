|
Gerald Hobbs Gerald "Jerry" Hobbs, 91, of Glen Carbon, IL, born Friday, February 17, 1928 in Rector, AR, passed away Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Edwardsville Care Center in Edwardsville, IL. Jerry worked as a store clerk for Boeing Corporation. He was a former member of St. Matthew UMC, and he was a United States Korean War Army Veteran. He was preceded in death by his wife, June, nee Cullen, Hobbs; daughter, Patricia Hobbs; son, Phillip W. Hobbs; parents, Herschel and Ruth, nee Stoker, Hobbs; great grandson, Caleb Elliott. Surviving are his daughter, Jan (Tom) Elliott of Glen Carbon, IL, brother, Herschel J. (Helen) Hobbs of Poplar Bluff, MO; sister, Sue Miller of High Ridge, MO; sister-in-law, Doris (James) Burton; grandchildren, Kimberly (Rocky) Hayward of Sunrise, FL, Douglas (Dawn) Elliott of Troy, IL; great grandchildren, John (Lindsey) Leto, Lauren (Kyle) Schmidt, Christien Elliott, Alaina Leto, Brannon Elliott, Jadon Elliott, Rachaelle Elliott; great-great grandchildren, Xander, Hadley, and dear nieces and nephews. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. Memorials may be made to the Heartland Hospice. Visitation: Visitation from 11:00 - 1:00 pm, Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Kurrus Funeral Home in Belleville, IL. Funeral: Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 pm, Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Kurrus Funeral Home, with Pastor Mike Fowler and Pastor Mike VanBritson officiating. Interment will follow at Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jan. 31, 2020