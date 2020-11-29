1/1
Gerald Jacober
1941 - 2020
Gerald David "Jerry" Jacober
November 21, 2020
Holts Summit, Missouri - Gerald David "Jerry" Jacober, 79, of Holts Summit, Missouri, died Saturday, November 21, 2020, at Boone Hospital Center, Columbia, Missouri.
He was born on April 15, 1941, in Highland, Illinois, the son of the late Oliver Francis Jacober and Norma Ann Federer Jacober.
He was married on August 19, 1967, in St. Louis to Norma Jean Hackbarth. He was later married on February 25, 1995, in San Francisco, California, to Linda Louise Kempker Kramp who survives at the home.
Mr. Jacober received his education from Saint Boniface Catholic Elementary School, Edwardsville, Illinois; Saint Paul High School, Highland, Illinois; and Southern Illinois University, Carbondale, Illinois.
He served as an insurance claims adjuster for thirty years and as Medical Malpractice Claims Manager for twenty years before retiring from Hospital Services Group in Jefferson City.
A member of Saint Peter Catholic Church in Jefferson City, Fraternal Order of Eagles, and the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, he enjoyed fishing, boating, and golf. He also enjoyed the Heart of Missouri Corvette Club, the Wine-O-Likes, and polishing his "Jacober White" vehicles and his Corvette convertible "GUD-TYM." He will always be remembered for his colorful one-liners and his particular affinity for Dewars Scotch. Above all else, he cherished great times with his loving family, friends, neighbors, co-workers, and his special canine friend, "Fred."
During his retirement he volunteered with the Habitat for Humanity ReStore in Jefferson City.
Other survivors include three children, Todd (Susan) Jacober, Hartsburg, Missouri; Andrew (Connie) Jacober, Shawnee, Kansas; and Darin (Adrienne) Jacober, Columbia; six grandchildren, Nathan (Amanda) Jacober, Ashland, Missouri; Isaac Jacober, Hartsburg, Missouri; Andrea Jacober and Connor Jacober, both of Shawnee, Kansas; and Oliver Jacober and Louis Jacober, both of Columbia, Missouri; two step-children, Cory (Wendy) Kramp, Delano, Minnesota; and Gregory (Cindy) Kramp, Nixa, Missouri; four step-grandchildren, Garrett Kramp and Austin Kramp, both of Delano, Minnesota; and Katelin Kramp and Conner Kramp, both of Nixa, Missouri; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Cletus (Alice) Kempker, New Bloomfield, Missouri; Roger (Patricia) Kempker, Jefferson City; and Betty Jacober, St. Charles, Missouri; one niece, Deborah Bredeweg, Sammamish, Washington; and one nephew, Michael Jacober, Holiday Shores, Illinois.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Dennis Jacober.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
Memorials are suggested to Siteman Cancer Center, Washington University, MSC 1204-414-2300, 7425 Forsyth Boulevard, St. Louis, MO 63105-2161; American Diabetes Foundation, 2833-B East Battlefield, Suite 100, Springfield, MO 65804; or Habitat ReStore, 1420 Creek Trail Drive, Jefferson City, MO 65109.
Dulle-Trimble Funeral Home, 3210 N. Ten Mile Drive, Jefferson City, MO 65109 (573-893-5251) is in charge of arrangements.
Those wishing to post tributes or condolences to the family may do so at his obituary on the www.dulletrimble.com website.


Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Nov. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
November 27, 2020
"Jerry" and I became friends during high school even though we attended different schools. We had our own stools at Vanzo's along with others. We had many "stories" during our teen years and got together often during our early marriage years. From Cardinal games to picnics at Pier Marquette.
Jerrry was the "best" man at our wedding in spite of being a distant cousin. Time has flown by but we have many fond memories.
May Gerald enjoy the grace of our Lord.
Walt
walt guller
Friend
