"Jerry" and I became friends during high school even though we attended different schools. We had our own stools at Vanzo's along with others. We had many "stories" during our teen years and got together often during our early marriage years. From Cardinal games to picnics at Pier Marquette.

Jerrry was the "best" man at our wedding in spite of being a distant cousin. Time has flown by but we have many fond memories.

May Gerald enjoy the grace of our Lord.

Walt

walt guller

Friend