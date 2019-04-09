Gerald A. Johnston Gerald Johnston, 74, of Trenton, IL, passed from this life on Friday, April 5, 2019 at his residence. He was born December 28, 1944 in East St. Louis, IL. Jerry graduated from Belleville High School and was an O'Fallon resident for many years. He retired from civil service as a CH-47 Helicopter Quality Assurance Specialist for the U.S. Army in Huntsville, AL and a C-9 Aircrew Maintenance Technician after 27 years of service to the USAF Reserves at Scott AFB, IL. Jerry's lifelong hobby was his love of hot rods, in particular, the classic Chevrolet automobile that he shared with his many friends in the Okaw Valley Classic Chevrolet Club for over 33 years. Jerry was the hero of his children and grandchildren. He was the love and joy of his beloved wife, Judith A. (nee Johnston), whom he married on September 3, 1966 inO'Fallon. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Myrtle J. (nee Luden) Johnston; mother-in-law, Bonita V. Johnston; and sister-in-law, Gina K. (nee Johnston) Bailor. Surviving are his wife, Judy; father-in-law, Walter L. Johnston; children, Matthew (Beth) Johnston of Shiloh, IL and Melanie A. Crossen of Trenton, IL; grandchildren, Jonathon, Ashley, Dylan, Savannah, Cameron; and great-granddaughter, Autumn. Memorials may be made to at shrinershospitalsforchildren.org or at stjude.org. Condolences may be extended to the family online at www.schildknechtfh.com Services: A celebration of life will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Schildknecht Funeral Home, 301 South Lincoln Avenue, O'Fallon, IL 62269. Private graveside services will be held at O'Fallon City Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to Schildknecht Funeral Home.

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 9, 2019