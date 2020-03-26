|
|
Gerald Kalbfleisch Gerald A. Kalbfleisch, 83, of Belleville, IL, passed away on Sunday, March 22, 2020 at 9:18 P.M. at his residence, surrounded by his loving family. He was born February 23, 1937 in St. Louis, MO to Eugene and Genevieve (Mechler) Kalbfleisch. He married Connie Jett on May 5, 1956; she preceded him in death on February 18, 2018. Gerald is survived by his daughter, Chrisandra "Sandy" (husband, Brian) Alms of Belleville, IL; grandchildren, Shanna Rousey of Belleville, IL and Jeremy (wife Stacy) Alms of Las Vegas, NV; great-granddaughter, Kylie Alms; and his loving nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Audrey Pensoneau. Gerald worked as an electrician for the IBEW Local 309. He was also a member of the Shiloh Eagles 545, Swansea Moose Lodge 1221 and he volunteered with the Eastside Fire Department for many years. Gerald enjoyed the time spent with his dear family and friends. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Memorial donations may be made to the Shiloh Eagles 545. Additional condolences may be sent to the family at www.lakeviewfunerahm.com. Service: Private services and interment will be held for Gerald at Lake View Funeral Home, Fairview Heights, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 26, 2020