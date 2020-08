KOERKENMEIER - Gerald "Jerry" Koerkenmeier passed away at his home in Columbia, MO Saturday, August 22, 2020. Public visitation will be held Thursday, August 27th at 1 pm at the Bach-Yager Funeral Chapel at 1610 N. Garth Ave. Columbia, MO with a Memorial service at 2 pm followed by burial at Columbia Cemetery. Full obit can be view at funeral home website Arrangements handled by Carr-Yager Funeral Home



