Obituary Flowers Gerald Kowalski Gerald Kowalski, age 71, of Pierron, IL, died Friday, May 10, 2019 at Gateway Regional Hospital in Granite City, IL. He was born September 30, 1947 in East St. Louis, IL, the son of the late Joseph and Dorothy (Elselsor) Kowalski. He married Patricia Ruff October 27, 1969 in Niagara Falls, NY. She survives Besides his wife, Gerald is survived by a daughter, Tammy (Barry) Henson of Pocahontas, IL; four grandchildren: Chris (Nikki) Blackburn, Brittany (Mickael) Blackburn, Josiah Henson and Rose Henson; eight great-grandchildren: Molly, Amy and Emily Ketchum, Rebecca, Joseph and Ashlyn Henson, Paxton Kuhl (Jake) and Payton Blackburn; his nieces and nephews: Rob (Linda) Kowalski and Traci (Jeff) Alford; and many great-nieces and great-nephews. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Sharon Kowalski. Mr. Kowalski was a master carpenter and a veteran of the US Army during the Vietnam War. He enjoyed fishing, spending time with his family and taking care of his three fur babies: Josie, Molly and Hans. Friends may register online at www.KalmerMemorialServices.com Services: A Celebration of Life will be held from 2 p.m. 6 p.m. Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Highland Southern Baptist Church, 12424 IL Hwy 143 in Highland. Memorial contributions can be given to the family. Arrangements by Kalmer Memorial Services

