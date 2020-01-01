Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lawlor Funeral Home - Columbia
218 South Metter Ave
Columbia, IL 62236
(618) 281-4123
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald Marshall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald Marshall

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gerald Marshall Obituary
Gerald Marshall Gerald P. Marshall, 75 years, of Columbia, IL, passed away on December 29, 2019. He was born May 14, 1944, in Hamilton, OH. He was married to Linda, nee Schneider, Marshall, who survives him. They were married November 26, 1982, in Cahokia, IL. Jerry had worked at National City Stockyards, and later at Cahokia School District 187, where he retired. He was a member of American Legion Post #581, Columbia, IL. He enjoyed fishing, but spent his time and energy coaching football and baseball locally, as over the years he was a fixture at BlueJay Football and Khoury League baseball games in Columbia. Attending his children's athletic events was what he loved most. He had served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. Also, surviving are three sons, Jeff (Laura) Marshall, Jared (Ashley) Marshall, and Justin (Bridget Conrad) Marshall; daughter, Jodi (Russell) Bray; daughter-in-law, Judy Marshall, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, Forest and Edna, nee Neanover, Marshall Montanye, a son Mark Marshall, and a brother, Thomas 'Tom' Marshall. In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to: Hospice of Southern Illinois 305 So. Illinois St., Belleville, Il, 62220, ALS Association - St. Louis Regional Chapter, 2258 Weldon Parkway, St. Louis, MO, 63146, or, Lupus Foundation of America, 5701 Columbia Ave., St. Louis, MO, 63139 . For more information, please access our website, www.leesmanfuneralhome.com. Service: Memorial visitation and reflecting on Jerry's life will be Saturday, January 4, 2020, 12:00 noon - 3:00 pm, at Lawlor Funeral Home, Columbia, IL. Lawlor Funeral Home, Columbia, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jan. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gerald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lawlor Funeral Home - Columbia
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -