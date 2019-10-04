Home

Schildknecht Funeral Home
301 S. Lincoln Ave.
O'Fallon, IL 62269
(618) 632-3713
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Gerald Peterson


1941 - 2019
Gerald Peterson Obituary
Gerald Peterson Gerald Carl Peterson, 78, of O'Fallon, IL, passed away on Monday, September 30, 2019. Gerald was born April 30, 1941 in Milwaukee, WI. He enjoyed restoring and racing cars, watching NASCAR Racing and his beloved St. Louis Cardinals. Gerald especially loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Gerald was preceded in death by his parents, Harold Carl and Helen (nee Hymers) Peterson. Surviving are his wife, Sandra F. Peterson, nee Fellrath of O'Fallon, IL; children, Scott (Victor Salas) Peterson of Las Vegas, NV, Jeffrey Peterson of Fairview Heights, IL, and Tracey (Mitchel) Sorrell of O'Fallon, IL; brother, Dennis Peterson of West Allis, WI; grandchildren, Sara Nicole (Adam Louis) Sorrell and Zachary Sorrell; and great-grand children, Aiden Daniel Sorrell and Lyla Mae Louis. Memorials may be made to at . Condolences maybe extended to the family online at www.schildknechtfh.com. Visitation: will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 PM on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Schildknecht Funeral Home, 301 South Lincoln Avenue, O'Fallon, IL 62269. Burial of cremains will be held at Highland Memorial Park in New Berlin, WI.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 4, 2019
