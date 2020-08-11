Gerald Seiler Sr. Gerald "Jerry" W. Seiler Sr., 78, of Smithton, IL, passed away on Friday, August 7, 2020 in Sevierville, TN after a long courageous battle with cancer. Jerry was born January 31, 1942 in Utica, NY to Edward James Jr. and Anoinette Eleanor (Thomas) Seiler. He married Joan Gerber on September 2, 1966 inJackson Center, OH; together they shared nearly 54 years of marriage. Joan survives and resides in Smithton, IL. He is also survived by his daughter, Laurie (Clayton) Province of Smithton, IL; son-in-law, Terry Webb of Tilden, IL; grandchildren, Joyce (Darin) Davis, Tiffany (Clint) Crafton, Christina Berne, Tabitha Webb (Billy Cheseldine), Aaron Province, and Justin Province; great-grandchildren, Jesse, Hannah, Kaylee, Noah, Isabella and Shelby; sister, Shari (Denny) Schieltz of Russia, OH; and any nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his first, wife Joyce (Dill) Seiler; his parents, E. Jim and Toni Seiler; one son, Gerald "Jay" Winston Seiler, Jr., passed away July 26, 2013, and one daughter, Suzi Webb, passed on May 22, 2020. Jerry proudly served his country in the United States Air Force for 26 years, before his retirement in 1986. He enjoyed working in his yard, golfing with his son-in-law and grandsons, pin trading at Disney World, collecting elephants, napping and playing with his beloved dog, Rudy. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him. Visitation: A visitation for Jerry will be held on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 from 1:00 P.M.- 3:00 P.M. at Lake View Funeral Home, Fairview Heights, IL. Service: A funeral service will immediately follow the visitation, at 3:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Reverend Steve Barrett will officiate.Cremation rites will be accorded following services. Inurnment will be at a later date at Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, IL.