Gerald Snider Gerald Franklin Snider Sr., age 86, of Granite City, IL, passed away on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Elmwood Nursing and Rehab Center in Maryville, IL. Gerald was born on August 16, 1933 in Fremont, MO, a son of the late William Washington Snider and Minnie Emiline (Bell) Snider. Gerald was a Korean War Veteran who proudly served his country in the United States Army. On November 25, 1952, Gerald married Linda Ruth Ogden, the love of his life in Pocahontas, AR. Linda passed away on February 9, 2005, after fifty-two years of marriage. Gerald was a member of New Creation Fellowship Church in Granite City, IL. He retired in 1980 from Continental Can Company, now Crown Cork & Seal. Gerald enjoyed fishing, hunting, sewing and riding his motorcycle. His greatest joy was spending time with his family, whom he adored. Gerald loved life, he loved to laugh, but most of all he loved his family. He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. In addition to his parents and wife, Gerald was preceded in death by many brothers and sisters. He is survived by his loving children, Georgia "Susie" (Mike) Davis of Granite City, IL, Gerald "Frankie" (Sue) Snider Jr., of Pevely, MO, William "Bill" (Trish) Snider of Granite City, IL, Linde (Barry) Bushong of St. Louis, MO and Samuel (Tracy) Snider of East Carondelet, IL; dear sister, Christine Lawson of Winona, MO; proud grandfather to many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Memorial donations may be given to St. Johns Adult Day Care in Collinsville, IL. Donations will be accepted at the funeral chapel. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.irwinchapel.com. Service: Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Monday, September 23, 2019 at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road, Granite City, IL. In celebration of his life, funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at Irwin Chapel, Granite City, IL, with Pastor Mike Davis officiating. Gerald will be laid to rest next to Linda at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates, Glen Carbon, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sept. 21, 2019