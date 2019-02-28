Gerald Henry Sommers Gerald Sommers, 64, of Belleville, IL, born, November 27, 1954, in Breese, IL, passed away, February 24, 2019. Gerald proudly and honorably served his country in the United States Marine Corps. He was an avid St Louis Cardinal's baseball fan, and had a passion for riding his Harley Davidson bikes throughout the years. He was a devoted and dedicated family man. His most precious memories were those spent with his family and friends. He was a loving dad, grandpa, brother, and uncle. He will truly be missed by all who knew and loved him. He was preceded in death by his wife, Sue (nee Cooper) Sommers, his daughter, Angela Sommers, and his parents; Henry T. and Nell (nee Williams) Sommers, two brothers; Daniel and Richard "Nick" Sommers, and two sisters who died in infancy. Surviving are his daughter, Jana (Michael) Trampe, grandchildren; Crystal Stewart, Zoe Roe, Samantha Trampe, and Joshua Trampe, siblings; James (Kathy) Sommers, Christine (Joel) Wilmsmeyer, Anita (Bart) Hyde, and Rebecca (Larry) Zelechowski, numerous nieces, nephews, and a number of dear relatives and friends. Additional condolences and memories may be left online at www.lakeviewfuneralhm.com Services: There will be a celebration of life held at Silver Creek Saloon, located at 2520 Mascoutah Ave, Belleville, IL 62220 on Friday, March 1, 2019, starting at 6:00 pm. Cremation Services have been handled under the direction and care of Lake View Funeral Home.



