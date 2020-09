BOESCHEN - Geraldine "Gerry" A. Boeschen, 94, of Waterloo, IL, formerly of Nashville, IL passed away Sunday, September 13, 2020. Gerry was born on November 15, 1925. A private funeral service will be held at the Campagna Funeral Home in Nashville, IL on Saturday, September 19, 2020 Interment will be in the St. Paul United Church of Christ cemetery. Arrangements handeled by Campagna Funeral Home



