CALVERT - Geraldine E. Calvert, nee Wehrheim, 81 of Mascoutah, IL died Sept. 5, 2020 at her home. There will be a graveside service 10 am Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020 at Mascoutah City Cemetery. Moll Funeral Home, Mascoutah, IL in charge of arrangements.



