Geraldine Cantwell Geraldine Cantwell, nee Martin, 77, of Belleville, IL, born March 5, 1942, in Belleville, IL, died Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at her residence in Freeburg, IL. Geraldine was a lifetime member of Zion Lutheran Church, Belleville, IL, and a Sunday school teacher for St. John's Lutheran Church in New Athens, IL. She was an avid reader and loved embroidery and playing bingo. Geraldine also loved outdoor activities including, camping, canoeing and swimming. She was a wonderful and loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Her family has been the joy of her life. She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Wendell Wayne Cantwell, whom she married on March 3, 1962, and who died on February 11, 2012; her parents, Garrold and Alberta, nee Schmiedeke, Martin; a brother, Thomas Martin; and a son-in-law, Thomas Generous. Surviving are three daughters, Kalean (Alva) Daniels of Judsonia, AR, Kimberly (Ray) Vocker of Belleville, IL, and Kiann (Kent) McDonald of Freeburg, IL; four grandchildren, Adam Richard McDonald (Andrea), Nathan Kent McDonald, Darian Rae (Billy) Craft, and Morgan Renee Vocker; five great-grandsons, Jordan Michael McDonald, Levi Gabriel McDonald, Austin Taylor McDonald, Landon Joseph Procko, and Zacharia Joseph McDonald; one great-granddaughter, Ava Lynn McDonald; and a brother, William H. Martin of Belleville, IL. Memorials may be made to . Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Visitation: Friends may visit from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Sunday, March 1, 2020, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Freeburg, IL. Funeral: Funeral services will be held at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, March 1, 2020, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Freeburg, IL, with Rev. Darwin Schrader officiating. nPrivate burial will be held at Walnut Hill Cemetery, Belleville, IL, at a later date.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 28, 2020