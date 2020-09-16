Geraldine M. Galle Geraldine M. "Gerry" Galle, 84, of Smithton, IL, born December 3, 1935 in East St. Louis, IL, passed away on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at her residence. Gerry was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and a friend to many. She enjoyed playing cards, going to the Smithton Senior Center and being a "Friends of the Fox" usher for many years. She graduated from St. Teresa Academy in 1953 and married Lawrence J. "Larry" Galle, Sr. on June 13, 1953. She and her husband were the former owners and operators of Belleville Art Glass Studio in Belleville, IL. Gerry was preceded in death by her husband Larry, and her daughter Jeri Lynn Shackelford. She was also preceded in death by her parents, George and Margaret (nee Reagan) English and her sister and brother-in-law, Jacqueline (Dwayne) Adkins. Surviving are her son and three daughters, Larry (Carla) Galle, Jr. of Columbia, IL, Cindy (Jack) Trout of Bonita Springs, FL, Maggie (Bruce) Henry of Brighton, CO and Tina (Craig) Harper of New Athens, IL; son-in-law Kenneth Shackelford of Millstadt, IL; seven grandchildren, Dr. John (Emily) Galle, Andrew Galle, Matthew (Brennan) Krekorian, Emily (Shane) Teater, Kenny Shackelford, Lucas Harper and John Harper; and seven great-grandchildren, Myla Galle, Katherine Galle, Logan Galle, Gwyneth Galle, Evelyn Teater, Eleanor Teater and Tyson Teater. Also surviving are her sisters-in-law, Marjorie Galle and Mary Lou Galle, and many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Family Hospice, 5110 W. Main St., Belleville, IL 62298 or to St. Michael's Church 4576 Buss Branch Road, Paderborn, IL 62298. A special thank you to Family Hospice and Dr. Todd Vonderheide and his staff who treated Gerry during her illness. Funeral: Mass will be held on Friday September 18, 2020 at 10:00am at St. Michael's Church, 4576 Buss Branch Road, Paderborn, IL with Father Jim Voelker officiating. Private interment will be at St. Michael's Cemetery, Paderborn, IL. Hoffen Funeral Home Millstadt, IL



