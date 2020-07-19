Geraldine Genetti Geraldine Genetti, nee Fernandez, 98 of Collinsville, formerly of Fairmont City, IL, born December 7, 1921 in Henryetta, Oklahoma, died July 15, 2020 at St. Paul's Nursing Home in Belleville, IL with her loving family by her side. Gerri was a homemaker most of her life and was very involved with her children in the Parent Teacher Organization and all of their school activities. She was involved in the Civil Defense Organization in the early 60's and was a charter member of the Slavinsky Club in Fairmont City. Gerri lived in Fairmont City for over 60 years, which she thoroughly enjoyed and called home. She was also an avid Cardinal Baseball fan and loved watching all the games. Being the oldest of five children and the only girl, Gerri was quite a lover of all sports. However, Gerri's fondest moments were those spent with her family, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was selfless in the time she gave to caring for us all. Gerri, will be greatly missed by all that knew her and her witty ways and a spunk that only she could display. She was proceeded in death by her parents, Vidal Fernandez and Maria, nee Y glesias, Fernandez; her husband Vernon Charles Genetti, whom she married on June 27, 1942 at St. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Collinsville, IL, a great-granddaughter, Catherine Genetti and three brothers, Vidal Fernandez, Joseph Fernandez and Angel Fernandez and several sister and brother-in-laws. Surviving are her children, Genelle Campbell, Sharon (Michael) Albertina, Thomas Charles (Nancy) Genetti; six grandchildren, Geneen (Robert) Garris, Bradley (Melinda) Albertina, Gregory (Samantha) Albertina, Dominic (Melissa) Genetti, Michael (Bridgid) Genetti, Nicholas (Sara) Genetti, eight great-grandchildren, Cale Albertina, Landen Garris, Cassie Albertina, Sophia Albertina, Gino Genetti, Gianna Genetti, Salvatore Genetti, and Vivian Genetti, and brother, Conrad Fernandez. The family would like to give special thanks to the caretakers at St. Paul's, especially Brenda, Viola and Loretta and to Tammy at Family Hospice who lovingly cared for Gerri. They are definitely the angels that walk amongst us. Memorials can be made to Family Hospice and to St. Jude Hospital for Children. Services: will be held on Monday, July 20, 2020 at Herr Funeral Home 501 W. Main St., Collinsville. Visitation for friends and family will be from 10:00am-12:30pm, service will begin at 12:30pm. Burial will follow at Lakeview Memorial Garden, Fairview Heights, IL