Geraldine A. Hankins Geraldine Hankins, 86, of Bartonville, passed away Wednesday March 19, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at her residence. She was born Feb. 21, 1933 in Lenox, Iowa to Thomas and Dorothy (Hahn) Stapleton. She married John Hankins on Jan. 13, 1951 in Peoria. He passed away Jan. 24, 2005 in Mapleton. She was also preceded in death by her parents, one son, David Hankins, one grandson, Brandon Hankins, three brothers and one sister. Survivors include five sons: Richard (Jean) Hankins of O'Fallon, IL, Dwayne (Cheryl) Hankins of Morton, Kevin (Cindy) Hankins of New Lenox, IL, Gregory Hankins of Peoria, Thomas Hankins of Bartonville, one daughter, Theresa (Daniel) Appenheimer of Washington, IL, ten grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and one sister, Dorothy Hankins of Rock Island, IL. Geraldine was a member of St Ann's Catholic Church in Peoria. You may view Geraldine's obituary online at www.davison-fulton.com Visitation: will be Tuesday, March 26, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel in Peoria. Funeral: A mass will be Wednesday March 27, 2019 at 1 p.m. at St. Ann's Catholic Church. Additional visitation will be from 12 to 12:45 p.m. on Wednesday prior to the services at church. Burial will be in Swan Lake Memory Gardens in Peoria.

