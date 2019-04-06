|
Geraldine Jane Lopez Geraldine Lopez, nee Owca, 81, of Belleville, Illinois, born Wednesday, August 11, 1937, in East St. Louis, IL, passed away Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Caseyville Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Caseyville, Illinois. Geraldine worked as a retail clerk for Dillards. She was a member of St. Elizabeth Church in Granite City, IL. and also a member of the Polka Club . She was preceded in death by her Husband, Manuel Lopez, parents Joseph T. and Victoria, nee Flak, Owca, 7 Brothers, Stanley Owca, Peter Owca, Edward Owca, Ferdinand Owca, Leon Owca, Joseph Owca, Chester Owca, 2 Sisters, Victoria Owca, Antiona Owca. Surviving are her Daughter, Vickie Reno of Belleville, IL, 4 Grandchildren, Cory Reno, Brandon Reno, Abigail Reno, Nicole Reno, 2 Brother-in-Law, Louis Lopez, Joseph (Gertrude) Lopez, Sister-in-Law, Victoria (Leon) Owca, Niece, Judith Owca-McCann, Nephew, Marvin (Ellen) Owca, Many Great Nieces and Nephews Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. Memorials may be made to the Heartland Hospice Visitation: Will be held from 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm, Monday, April 8, 2019 at Kurrus Funeral Home in Belleville, Illinois. Funeral: Services will be held at 1:00 pm, Monday, April 8, 2019 at Kurrus Funeral Home, with Father Clyde Grogan officiating. Interment will follow at St. Adalbert Cemetery, Fairview Heights, Illinois.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 6, 2019