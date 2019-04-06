Home

Geraldine Lopez Obituary
Geraldine Jane Lopez Geraldine Lopez, nee Owca, 81, of Belleville, Illinois, born Wednesday, August 11, 1937, in East St. Louis, IL, passed away Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Caseyville Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Caseyville, Illinois. Geraldine worked as a retail clerk for Dillards. She was a member of St. Elizabeth Church in Granite City, IL. and also a member of the Polka Club . She was preceded in death by her Husband, Manuel Lopez, parents Joseph T. and Victoria, nee Flak, Owca, 7 Brothers, Stanley Owca, Peter Owca, Edward Owca, Ferdinand Owca, Leon Owca, Joseph Owca, Chester Owca, 2 Sisters, Victoria Owca, Antiona Owca. Surviving are her Daughter, Vickie Reno of Belleville, IL, 4 Grandchildren, Cory Reno, Brandon Reno, Abigail Reno, Nicole Reno, 2 Brother-in-Law, Louis Lopez, Joseph (Gertrude) Lopez, Sister-in-Law, Victoria (Leon) Owca, Niece, Judith Owca-McCann, Nephew, Marvin (Ellen) Owca, Many Great Nieces and Nephews Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. Memorials may be made to the Heartland Hospice Visitation: Will be held from 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm, Monday, April 8, 2019 at Kurrus Funeral Home in Belleville, Illinois. Funeral: Services will be held at 1:00 pm, Monday, April 8, 2019 at Kurrus Funeral Home, with Father Clyde Grogan officiating. Interment will follow at St. Adalbert Cemetery, Fairview Heights, Illinois.
logo

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 6, 2019
