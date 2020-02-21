|
Geraldine McKeon Geraldine "Gerry" McKeon, age 78, of Swansea, IL, born on August 8, 1941 in East St. Louis, IL, died on Monday, February 17, 2020 at St. Elizabeth's Hospital, O'Fallon, IL. Gerry was an amazing mom, talented artist, avid Blues and Cards fan, and best friend to everyone she met. She was the current Treasurer of the Polish American Ladies Society (PALS); and past President and current Treasurer of St. Clair Woman's Club. She was a Realtor with Strano & Associates for more than 25 years. Gerry was committed to her profession and earned the designations of GRI Graduate Realtors Institute and CRS Certified Real Estate Broker. She was very active in her local Realtor Association as past President, Realtor of the Year, Life Member and Board of Directors Member. Gerry served on many committees at the State Association including, Spring Conference Working Group, Professional Standards, REEF-Illinois Real Estate Educational Foundation, Membership Committee and RPAC Realtors Political Action Committee. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Janet, nee Zelochowski, Przada; and her sister, Dolores Bauza. Gerry is survived by her children, Mark McKeon of Scottsdale, AZ and Kelly (Patrick) Lynd of Kansas City, MO, her grand pup, Simone; her former husband, Jack McKeon; and many other family members and friends. Memorials may be made to Blues 14 Fund, PALS Club or the Belleville Area Humane Society. Condolences may be expressed online to the family at www.kasslyfuneral.com . Visitation: will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL. Funeral: will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL. Following cremation, a private family burial of her cremated remains will be in Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Belleville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 21, 2020