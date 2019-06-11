|
|
|
GERALDINE OEXNER- Geraldine "Gerry" Alvina Oexner, nee Phillips, 92, of Belleville, IL, passed away June 9, 2019. Visitation 9:30 -11am Friday, June 14, 2019, at the Esquiline Apartment Community Chapel at the Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows, Belleville, IL. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:15 a.m. Burial at Green Mount Catholic Cemetery, Belleville, IL. Arrangements by George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on June 11, 2019
Read More