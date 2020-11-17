Geraldine Robinson Ross

December 18, 1932 - November 9, 2020

O'Fallon, Illinois - Geraldine Robinson Ross peacefully departed this life on November 9, 2020. The second of seven children born to Joseph and Alice (nee Cole) Robinson, both of whom preceded her in death, she was born on December 18, 1932 in Cairo, Illinois.

Educated in St. Louis Public Schools, Geraldine professed her hope in Christ at age ten at Mercy Seat Baptist Church in St. Louis, MO. Geraldine devoted the full of her 87 years to God and her family. However, she loved nothing more fully than Albert Ross, a Korean War veteran whom she married in 1967.

In 1970, she united with Mt. Perion M. B. Church, comically misspelled and now rightfully known as Mt. Paran, under the hand of its shepherd Reverend Jonas Hubbard, Jr. An active church leader, Geraldine voted like it was her second religion. She was a precinct captain for many years in East St. Louis.

In 1999, she was united in Christ with Peace Baptist Church in Atlanta, Georgia. She returned to metro-east St. Louis, under the care of her grandson Marceo Haywood and his wife Phyllis, in 2019.

Together with Albert, Geraldine was the mother of nine children. She is survived by four: Ronnie Lee Robinson of East St. Louis, IL, Michael Jerome West of St. Louis, MO, Janice Annette West of Stone Mountain, GA and Victoria Coleman also of St. Louis, MO. Five children, including their daughter Bernadette Fields, preceded her in death.

Mary A. Taylor of Tampa, Florida is her sole surviving sibling. In addition to their parents, the Robinson sisters are preceded in death by their brother, Willie "Bird" Robinson, as well as sister-in-law Doris J. Ridley Robinson and Mary's late husband Wyart Taylor.

In all, Geraldine leaves to mourn five generations-- including 28 grandchildren, 62 grandchildren, 69 great grandchildren—as well as a bevy of nieces and nephews, and a host of other relatives and friends. One grandson, six great grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren previously passed on.

Visitation is from 6-8 pm Tuesday, November 17 at Calvary Church, located at 429 Range Lane, Cahokia, IL 62206 at Serenity Memorial Chapel. Memorial services will commence at Calvary at 10am Wednesday, November 18. Pastor Barry Simmons, Jr. of New Visions World Ministries Church will officiate the Home Going and Pastor Barnett of Peace Baptist will bring the eulogy. Immediately following, she will be interred at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery with her beloved Albert, who preceded her in death in 1984. The repass will be held at 787 North 53rd Street, East St. Louis, IL 62203.





