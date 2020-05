Or Copy this URL to Share

SIMPSON-FLORES - Geraldine Simpson-Flores, nee Bohannon, 78, of Belleville, IL, born Thursday, May 15, 1941 in Sikeston, MO, passed away on Sunday, May 3, 2020 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in Saint Louis, MO. Private family interment. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Kurrus Funeral Home in Belleville, IL.



