Geraldine Simpson-Flores
Geraldine Simpson-Flores Geraldine Simpson-Flores, nee Bohannon, 78, of Belleville, IL, born Thursday, May 15, 1941, in Sikeston, MO, passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in Saint Louis, MO. Geraldine worked as a Cook for Mamie O Stookey School. She was a member of First Baptist Church, Fairview Heights, IL. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Herman Simpson, parents, Carp and Alice, nee Young, Bohannon, sister, Naomi Grace. Surviving are husband, Israel Flores of Belleville, IL, children, Rena (Doug) Malone of Lebanon, IL, Michael (Tara) Simpson of Belleville, IL, brother, Mike Bohannon of Lamar, MO, 4 sisters, Bonnie Abshier of Festus, MO, Peggy Decker of Irwin, MO, Dorothy Elsperman of Mary Esther, FL, Diane (Pete) Peterson of Dunnellon, FL, 5 grandchildren, Heather (Tyler) Lauderdale, Cayley (Kyle) Strait, Nicholas (Katy) Malone, Micheala (fiancé, Avery Branson) Hernandez, Jordan Fray; 6 great-grandchildren, Addison, Abel, Lucas, Amelia, Annalyn, Lilah, and Baby Strait due in September. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church, Fairview Heights, IL. Visitation: Visitation will be held at 10:00 - 11:45 am, Saturday, July 18, 2020 at First Baptist Church in Fairview Heights, IL. Services: Celebration of Life will be held at 12:00 pm, Saturday, July 18, 2020 at First Baptist Church in Fairview Heights, IL, with Rev. Terry Crownover and Rev. James Kerr officiating.


Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Kurrus Funeral Home
1773 Frank Scott Pkwy W
Belleville, IL 62223
(618) 235-2100
