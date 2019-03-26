Gerard L. Tonies Gerard Tonies, 92, of Belleville, IL, born on January 3, 1927 in East St. Louis, IL, died on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at Dammert Geriatric Center. Gerard worked as a real estate appraiser for the State of Illinois for 20 years. He was a former president of the Society of Real Estate Appraisers and a former member of the Serra Club. He was devout Catholic family man. His favorite past time was playing in weekly card games throughout the years. He most recently started a Saturday night poker club at Esquiline. He was preceded in death by his parents, Gerard B. and Evelyn, nee Vermeersch, Tonies; his brother, Paul Tonies; his granddaughter, Colleen Nesbit; his daughter-in-law, Nancy Tonies; and his brother-in-law, Joe Burroughs. Gerard is survived by his wife of 69 years, Maxine Tonies, nee Newman; his children, Cathy (Tim) Nesbit of Swansea, IL, Gary Tonies of Appleton, WI, Diane (Rick) Deichmann of Wentzville, MO, Ron (Denise) Tonies of Perrysburg, OH, and Craig (Linda) Tonies of Carlisle, MA; 18 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great-grandchildren; his sister, Mary Ann Burroughs of O'Fallon, IL; and his sister-in-law, Merce Tonies. Gerard is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Memorials may be made to Colleen Nesbit Memorial Foundation. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.kasslyfuneral.com. Visitation: will be held on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Shrine Apartment Community Chapel, Belleville, IL. Also there will be an additional visitation Thursday, March 28, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. at the Shrine Apartment Community Chapel, Belleville, IL. Funeral: A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at 11:15 a.m. at the Shrine Apartment Community Chapel, Belleville, IL with Fr. Joe Ferraioli officiating. Interment will be held in Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Belleville, IL.



