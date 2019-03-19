Home

GEORGE P. FRIEDEL- George Friedel, 77, of Granite City, IL, passed away March 16, 2019 at Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City. Visitation will be held at Irwin Chapel on Maryville Road in Granite City Wed., March 20, 2019 from 4-8pm. There will be a chalice service at 6:30pm. Funeral mass Thurs., March 21, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church. Burial at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Meppen. Arr: Irwin Chapel
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 19, 2019
